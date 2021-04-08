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Kevin J. Johnston Arrives In ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE For The First Time - The Mayor LIES To Him
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31 views • April 08, 2021
I am not a fan of liars - what until you hear what the mayor of Rocky Mountain House had to say about MASKS - She is as horrible as they come.
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