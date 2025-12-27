Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 225

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden pens".





"The Works of Love and Charity that I performed among you, that you called miracles, kindled the faith of those hearts, and through them, many others came to me. It was my Will to do those works, to shake the deepest fibers of the heart and spirit so that humanity could feel the Power of Jesus. That supernatural man who did Works impossible for other men to do; works superior to science and to all that the envoys of the Lord had done in times past. It was not yet the culmination of time and that is why the Father, being Spirit, Descended among mankind, hidden in the flesh of Jesus so that all his Works and his Words were visible and palpable."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 225, Verse 5





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 224 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James