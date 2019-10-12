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Ep. 32 - The Truth About Socialism - Part II
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35 views • October 12, 2019
Today's episode continues our examination of socialism. We will discuss a series of "Questions for Skeptics" that you can use to engage those who believe socialism is a viable social and economic option. We also examine so-called socialism in Scandinavian countries. Then we look at socialism and religion followed by a brief look at the solution to socialism - free market capitalism.
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