© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID VAXXX MADE YOU ILL ? NO INSURANCE WILL PAY OUT
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
381 views • May 14, 2021
Very sick and paralyzed on lower half of her body after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Her insurance, despite recommending hospitalization, will not cover the expenses. Are these the kind of problems worth dealing with, because of a supposed virus with more than 99% survival rate for her age group? Or any age group, since the survival rate is 95% for those over 90 yrs old. That said we’re only going by the numbers given by the WHO and CDC and know Coronavirus is just a flu strain. Why do this to yourself?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.