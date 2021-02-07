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New Biden administration immigration policies will put kids back in cages
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121 views • February 07, 2021
I've been under the weather for a couple weeks, so ive missed some days. But the truth waits for no one and talking about this new administration will probably never get old. It’s all about Biden Biden Biden. Biden advisors with deep ties to china, Biden’s Press Secretary now Pre-screens questions, and is Biden putting Migrant Children in cages?
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