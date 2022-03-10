Mariupol. Local residents that Managed to flee the city...Have A Story to Tell - (Description Below) 030922.

I've been hearing how many are shot by Ukraine Militant Military when trying to leave Mariupol. They want them kept there in town as human shields. Here is the story by these 2 women. Below was translated into English that was found with video.



Mariupol. Local residents who managed to flee the city say that Ukrainian militants do not let anyone leave the city and hide their military equipment in residential areas. In addition, people are said to be dying of hunger...



One woman says she worked in a factory in Mariupol. Then the factory was closed because military equipment was hidden there. Military equipment can now be found everywhere in the residential areas. Car thefts are commonplace.



"The salary was transferred a month in advance, but it is impossible to withdraw it because the ATMs are blocked. In addition, there is no light and water. People are dying of hunger because there is no food in the shops, the shelves are empty. There has been no mobile phone reception for 6 days. The military do not let residents out, they stop vehicles and force people to return to their homes and hide in the basements".