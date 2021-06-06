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JOB 1:8-22 - FAITH TESTED
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10 views • June 06, 2021
JOB 1:8-22 - FAITH TESTED - Believers Show the Depth of Their Faith in Adversity.
Most of us hold to the idea that good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people. But how do we explain bad things happening to good people? Adversity can blindside us and leave us reeling in shock and dismay. We struggle to look for answers, yet answers are not always found, just more questions. Job experienced unexpected tragedies in his life and demonstrated the depth of his faith as he faced them.
What is the most difficult challenge you have faced? What did you learn about what you trusted during that challenge?
Most of us hold to the idea that good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people. But how do we explain bad things happening to good people? Adversity can blindside us and leave us reeling in shock and dismay. We struggle to look for answers, yet answers are not always found, just more questions. Job experienced unexpected tragedies in his life and demonstrated the depth of his faith as he faced them.
What is the most difficult challenge you have faced? What did you learn about what you trusted during that challenge?
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