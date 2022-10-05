What People DON’T Talk About With Jesus

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Many Churches Today Want You To Think They Have Your Best Interest At Heart. Jesus Truly Has Our Best Interest At Heart.

Listen In To Hear Master Lama Rasaji Talk About This And The True Teachings & History Of Jesus As Documented By The Lamasery.





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 48, Crucifixion-Resurrection-Ascension of Christ. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-48-the-crucifixion-resurrection-and-ascension-of-the-christ/











☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





