Glenn shares personal battles & tells parents ‘You’re NOT ALONE’
Glenn Beck


Jan 23, 2023

It’s hard not to feel like a failure when your children are going through such hard times, Glenn says. But parents MUST remember that being a kid today is 100 percent different than what it was like when today’s adults were growing up. And things are REALLY tough today for kids. So, no, you’re not a failure. In this clip, Glenn shares some of his most recent parental battles, reminding other parents that you’re doing the best you can and that you are NOT ALONE.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sfvJUumKW4

childrenkidslifecultureparentsglenn becknot alonepersonal battles

