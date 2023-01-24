Glenn shares personal battles & tells parents ‘You’re NOT ALONE’

Glenn Beck





Jan 23, 2023

It’s hard not to feel like a failure when your children are going through such hard times, Glenn says. But parents MUST remember that being a kid today is 100 percent different than what it was like when today’s adults were growing up. And things are REALLY tough today for kids. So, no, you’re not a failure. In this clip, Glenn shares some of his most recent parental battles, reminding other parents that you’re doing the best you can and that you are NOT ALONE.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sfvJUumKW4