American Education Is Not The Same

America’s Universities Are Falling Apart

* Most 4-year colleges and universities are in a bad strait.

* They are now competing for students rather than students competing to get into them.

* They are facing a growing crisis.

* Enrollment is falling, tuition continues to rise, student debt has reached record levels, and public confidence in higher education is declining.

* The whole system is financially unsound — and in desperate need of coerced reform.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (18 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7bhpl2-victor-davis-hanson-americas-universities-are-in-crisis.html

https://youtu.be/Xdn-elnbR1U