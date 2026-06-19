American Education Is Not The Same

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America’s Universities Are Falling Apart
* Most 4-year colleges and universities are in a bad strait.
* They are now competing for students rather than students competing to get into them.
* They are facing a growing crisis.
* Enrollment is falling, tuition continues to rise, student debt has reached record levels, and public confidence in higher education is declining.
* The whole system is financially unsound — and in desperate need of coerced reform.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (18 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7bhpl2-victor-davis-hanson-americas-universities-are-in-crisis.html