CCP Virus Resulted From Research Funded by US Taxpayers

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4/17/2021 Josh Rogin, a Washington Post journalist, remarked that US taxpayers imperceptibly funded gain-of-function research that might have caused the COVID19 pandemic, with NIH, NIAID, and like-minded medical establishments being implicated. This study was planned to collect 500,000 new viruses infectious to humans, and to put up 1.2 billion dollars on top of already invested 200 million dollars.