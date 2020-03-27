Wizard Health - BHT for Viruses, Cancer and Longevity

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BHT has been shown through numerous studies to be effective against lipid containing viruses, reduce cancer rates, serve as a strong antioxidant and increase average lifespans.
This molecule's usefulness against viruses is why I felt inspired to talk to you about it in this midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. BHT isn't effective against all viruses, but here's a list of some that it is effective against:
- Herpes
- Ebola
- Hepatitis
- HIV
- All flu strains
- Measles
- Chicken Pox
- Smallpox
- SARS (a Coronavirus)
You can pick this stuff up for super cheap online at places like Amazon. If you're going to try it, please download and read Steve Fowkes book covering all of the details before trying it yourself:
http://www.projectwellbeing.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/02/BHTbook-StevenWmFowkes-100903.pdf
Thanks for stopping by!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.