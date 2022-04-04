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Infruition 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and the people plot in vain
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116 Holy Torah Predictions of Christ and 100 Fulfilled! The remainder is his return with an Iron Rod!
There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 11
Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8
Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI
Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0
Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg
Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk
Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y
Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8
INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)
https://youtu.be/XgkIvNvbZ38
INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA
INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo
INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?
https://youtu.be/ycAok_y5Bsk
There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!
Psalm2
1Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?
2The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying,
3Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.
4He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
5Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.
6Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.
7I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
8Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.
9Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.
10Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.
11Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling.
12Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.
2John7-11
For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.
8Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward.
9Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son.
10If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed:
11For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.
2 Timothy 3:5
Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Psalm 34:20-22
He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.
21Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be desolate.
22The LORD redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate.
Produced By Russell Ott
Ott Tv Scripture Reality Inc*
[email protected]
There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 11
Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8
Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI
Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0
Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg
Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk
Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y
Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8
INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)
https://youtu.be/XgkIvNvbZ38
INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA
INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo
INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?
https://youtu.be/ycAok_y5Bsk
There should be 10-15 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!
Psalm2
1Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?
2The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying,
3Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.
4He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.
5Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.
6Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.
7I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
8Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.
9Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.
10Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.
11Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling.
12Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.
2John7-11
For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.
8Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward.
9Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son.
10If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed:
11For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.
2 Timothy 3:5
Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Psalm 34:20-22
He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.
21Evil shall slay the wicked: and they that hate the righteous shall be desolate.
22The LORD redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate.
Produced By Russell Ott
Ott Tv Scripture Reality Inc*
[email protected]
Keywords
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