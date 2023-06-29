Create New Account
Latest Update on Sister Sasagawa, Seer of Akita! June, 2023!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times

Jun 27, 2023


Today we would like to present a new update on Sister Agnes Sasagawa, seer of our Lady of Akita.

This information was given by Father Elias Mary of the Friars of the Immaculate who was interviewed by WQPH radio. See the description below for the full interview: • Father Elias of t... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzEuoaoVZjk


Mirrored from Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78fimmFaky4

