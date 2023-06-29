Latest Update on Sister Sasagawa, Seer of Akita! June, 2023!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jun 27, 2023
Today we would like to present a new update on Sister Agnes Sasagawa, seer of our Lady of Akita.
This information was given by Father Elias Mary of the Friars of the Immaculate who was interviewed by WQPH radio. See the description below for the full interview: • Father Elias of t... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzEuoaoVZjk
Mirrored from Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78fimmFaky4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.