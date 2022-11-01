Military Mental Health PLUMMETS: Active Duty Service Members FEAR Seeking Help For Fear Of PUNISHMENT

Stew Peters Show





October 31, 2022





Imagine you’re a person trying to serve in the military today. Maybe you’re from a family that has served for generations. Maybe you felt called to serve the country you loved. Maybe you wanted to protect this country from terrorists and other enemies. But now, you’re told that your ancestors were evil, and the military you loved so much is filled with poison from top to bottom. You might be told that your own values are incorrect, and not in line with the military’s present “priorities.” And this military that hates you and your family and your ancestors and your religion and your values might order you to go fight in a war that doesn’t even protect this country.





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