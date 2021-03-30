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The Stats are in TERRIFYING! Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines
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273 views • March 30, 2021
TERRIFYING! – 8th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released by UK Government
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/27/terrifying-8th-update-on-adverse-reactions-to-covid-vaccines-released-by-uk-government/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-print
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/27/terrifying-8th-update-on-adverse-reactions-to-covid-vaccines-released-by-uk-government/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-print
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