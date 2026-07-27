Uganda Makes Saturday National Cleaning Day. Preparing Citizens To Embrace Sunday As The Sabbath

Police vows to enforce mandatory National Cleaning Day on the last Saturdaay of every month. During the three-hour period, movement of people to vehicles will be prohibited except for emergency services and other catagories exempted by the government. Uganda declares mandatory National Cleaning Day. The government has declared the last Saturday of every month a mandatory National Cleaning Day, during which all Ugandans will be required to participate in community clean-up activities as part of efforts to improve sanitation and prevent disease outbreaks.The three-hour exercise will run from 7:00 am to 10:00 am, with non-essential movement prohibited, businesses closed and only emergency and security vehicles permitted on the roads. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced the initiative at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, alongside officials from the ministries of Health and Local Government, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Uganda Police Force and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). Nabbanja said the initiative stems from a Cabinet resolution passed on August 11, 2025, during a meeting chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, which approved the establishment of a nationwide public cleaning day.





Uganda to start mandatory monthly community clean-up. Ugandans will be required to spend three hours cleaning their communities on the last Saturday of every month or face legal action, authorities announced on Friday. The inaugural National Cleaning Day will take place this Saturday from 7:00 am to 10:00 am (0400-0700 GMT) with security officers enforcing the exercise.





FROM LOCKDOWN TO BROOMS: Uganda Shuts Down for First National Cleaning Day as Citizens Embrace Monthly Clean-Up Drive, Alupo, Nabbanja, Gen Muhoozi Lead Ugandans with Brooms. Launching the initiative, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja described the exercise as the beginning of a national movement aimed at improving sanitation, preventing disease outbreaks and fostering patriotism through community service. For four hours on Saturday morning, Uganda experienced scenes that reminded many of the restrictive days of the COVID-19 lockdown. Streets that would ordinarily be buzzing with taxis, buses, motorcycles and traders fell unusually quiet as businesses temporarily shut their doors and millions of Ugandans put aside their daily routines to participate in the country’s first-ever National Cleaning Day.





Ugandans to clean homes, roads and public spaces as country launches first-ever National Cleaning Day. Uganda will on Saturday launch its maiden National Cleaning Day, marking the start of a monthly nationwide exercise aimed at improving sanitation, protecting public health and encouraging communities to take greater responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. The initiative, announced by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Thursday ahead of its official rollout, establishes the last Saturday of every month as National Cleaning Day.





#Uganda

#NationalCleaningDay

#Sabbath

#Saturday

#SeventhDaySabbath

#GovernmentMandate

#ChurchAndState





#GovernmentMandate

#BibleProphecy

#EndTimes

#SignsOfTheTimes

#GovernmentControl

#Africa





#EndTimeProphecy

#AdventistProphecy

#SDA





#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream





#SDAChurch





#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950