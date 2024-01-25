Vivek Ramaswamy is the Lionel Messi of Debate -- Defends False Framing of Trump so Easily

Charlemagne tha god of the Breakfast Club brought on Vivek Ramaswamy once again, and tried to frame Trump as quoting Hitler based on one tiny part of a speech, rather than the broader context, and Vivek swatted way like a fly at the beach. He is so adept at debate. #vivekramaswamy #vivek #debate
