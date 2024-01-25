Create New Account
Vivek Ramaswamy is the Lionel Messi of Debate -- Defends False Framing of Trump so Easily
Published Yesterday

Charlemagne tha god of the Breakfast Club brought on Vivek Ramaswamy once again, and tried to frame Trump as quoting Hitler based on one tiny part of a speech, rather than the broader context, and Vivek swatted way like a fly at the beach. He is so adept at debate. #vivekramaswamy #vivek #debate


Keywords
democratsamericarepublicanshitlerdonald trumpmedia biasus politicsbad actorsbreakfast clubcharlamagne tha godfalse framingthe bake ramaswamypoisoning the bloodforce framing

