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Iranian LEGO - The Empire Strikes Back!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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338 views • Yesterday

The Empire Strikes Back!

... a pathetic Lego counter-dis punch - with the AmeriKKKans using their own war crimes as glorious proof of them actually winning. 

Adding, a little more about those dead scientists, as the video mentioned:

In the United States, journalists are pointing out a series of mysterious deaths/disappearances of scientists who were involved in space and UFO research.

Even Trump has drawn attention to the problem, promising an investigation.

There are at least 11 cases of deaths and disappearances of specialists, some of whom worked on military, space, or scientific projects.

Among them is anti-gravity researcher Amy Escridge. According to the official version, she committed suicide in 2022, but she had previously stated: "My life is in danger."

A researcher in fusion energy was shot in his apartment near Boston.

An employee of the NASA laboratory, who was involved in tracking asteroids, was killed during a robbery.

Another scientist, who was working on the search for traces of life, died under unclear circumstances.

Also mentioned are the death of a participant in the project to protect against asteroids without an autopsy and the death of an oncologist, who was found in a lake after his disappearance.

The disappearance of the former head of the US Air Force research laboratory in 2026 caused particular resonance. He is associated with topics of interest to the defense sector and discussions about UFOs.


@Intelslava

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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