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The Monstrous Truth
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212 views • May 28, 2022
It is hard to fully grasp the sheer monstrosity of the system under which we live.
Most people simply cannot imagine that anyone could deliberately inflict untold misery and death on others, purely in pursuit of their own selfish goals.
Instead, even when they are not happy about what has happened, they cling to the semi-reassuring notion that it must have been some kind of mistake, or accident, the unforeseen outcome of a collision of social circumstances or geopolitical forces for which nobody in particular could be held responsible.
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-monstrous-truth/
Most people simply cannot imagine that anyone could deliberately inflict untold misery and death on others, purely in pursuit of their own selfish goals.
Instead, even when they are not happy about what has happened, they cling to the semi-reassuring notion that it must have been some kind of mistake, or accident, the unforeseen outcome of a collision of social circumstances or geopolitical forces for which nobody in particular could be held responsible.
https://truthcomestolight.com/the-monstrous-truth/
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