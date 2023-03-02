Create New Account
Vaxxed more likely to get infected. Vax turns natural immunity OFF. Dr. Peterson Pierre
"There was study published last June in the journal Science that showed the mRNA shots and the boosters actually make our immune systems LESS effective in responding to Omicron."

"So if we look at a lot of countries that have a high rate of receiving these shots, we see that they also have high rates of covid infection. In contrast, counties that have LOW rates of having received the shots, like most of the African countries, they really are NOT dealing with much of a covid issue." ~ Dr. Peterson Pierre

FULL SHOW Daily Dose: ‘Shots Help Omicron Spread’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre, Feb 2023. America's Frontline Doctors at www.AFLDS.org

https://rumble.com/v29svso-daily-dose-shots-help-omicron-spread-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Source:

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abq1841


Keywords
healthvaccinevirusvaxinfectionnatural immunitymrnaomicronpeterson pierre

