⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, February 27, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (27 February 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire on enemy manpower and hardware in the areas of Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka, Masyutovka, Olshana, Liman Pervy, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

💥More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this diretion during the day.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit AFU units close to Yampolovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka and Chyrvonova Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy's losses for the day have amounted to around 140 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and a D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, supported by air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, over 250 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.





💥An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Novomarkovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a complex fire damage on AFU units close to Ugledar, Nikolskoye, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zeleny Gai (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy's losses in these directions during the day amounted to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, three pickups, and a D-20 howitzer.

💥An ammunition depot was annihilated close to Chernovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised destroyed by fire.

💥Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Snigiryovka (Nikolayev region).

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 February 2023)

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6283))

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 173 areas during the day.





💥The AFU's electronic intelligence centre close to Brovary (Kiev region) has been hit.





◽️The 'West' SOF Centre was hit near Khmelnitsky.





◽️Moreover, a Ukrainian Buk-M1self-propelled surface-to-air missile launcher was destroyed close to Andreevka and a 36D6 detection radar was obliterated near Dobropolye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Four HIMARS MLRS shells have been shot down by air defence forces during the day.





💥In addition, five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Kremennaya and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kremenets, Novoandreevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Krynki (Kherson region).





📊In total, 390 airplanes and 211 helicopters, 3,248 unmanned aerial vehicles, 406 air defence missile systems, 8,058 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,228 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,574 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.