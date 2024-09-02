BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wireless Body Area Sensor Networks: MAC and Routing Protocols for Patient Monitoring under IEEE 802.15.4 and IEEE 802.15.6 - NASA Thz Biosensing nano (SAI)
53 views • 8 months ago

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/364975149_Wireless_Body_Area_Sensor_Networks_Survey_of_MAC_and_Routing_Protocols_for_Patient_Monitoring_under_IEEE_802154_and_IEEE_802156

.

nasa Nanotechnology https://www.google.com/search?q=nasa+Nanotechnology+&sca_esv=468619604d8ac239&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILmPxbdhzgxQhaynLbZFl9Y6_R1AQ%3A1725153945199&source=hp&ei=mcLTZq_7CbrtptQP1eG0kAg&oq=nasa+Nanotechnology+&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIUbmFzYSBOYW5vdGVjaG5vbG9neSAyBBAjGCcyBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABMgUQIRifBTIFECEYnwVIyCpQkghYgihwAXgAkAEAmAHBAaAB1w-qAQQwLjE0uAEDyAEA-AEBmAIPoALtEKgCD8ICBxAjGCcY6gLCAhAQLhjHARgnGOoCGI4FGK8BwgIFEC4YgATCAhEQLhiABBixAxjRAxiDARjHAcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIFEAAYgATCAggQABiABBixA8ICCxAuGIAEGLEDGIMBwgIIEAAYgAQYywHCAg4QLhiABBjHARjLARivAcICDBAjGIAEGBMYJxiKBZgDFJIHBjEuMTMuMaAHxIsB&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Home | National Nanotechnology Initiative https://www.nano.gov/

.

Are we all breathing SMART dust?

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/we-all-breathing-smart-dust-institute-of-innovation-and-knowle

.

Smart dust technology for detection and identification of persons - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2008SPIE.6937E..3VC/abstract

.

Orbiting Rainbows: Optical Manipulation of Aerosols and the Beginnings of Future Space Construction - NASA

https://www.nasa.gov/general/orbiting-rainbows-optical-manipulation-of-aerosols-and-the-beginnings-of-future-space-construction/

.

Exploring Injection Locations for Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering to Maximize Particle Lifetime in the Stratosphere - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2022AGUFMGC22E0655S/abstract

.

ACP - Opinion: Aerosol remote sensing over the next 20 years https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/24/2113/2024/

.

On-chip topological THz biosensors - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2023ApPhL.123c3705N/abstract

.

BioSensor

Users’ Guide NASA https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ntrs.nasa.gov/api/citations/20210014364/downloads/BioSensor%2520Users%2520Guide%252004-23-21.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiajZThvaOIAxX3v4kEHTuCHSQQFnoECBYQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2wjY4ICdhz6Dju2_6THS3S

.

Graphene and gold nanoparticles integrated terahertz metasurface for improved sensor sensitivity - Astrophysics Data System http://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2024PhyE..15615842L/abstract

Keywords
trump20242030covid
