BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where (MASKS) are required | Thats your opinion not mine
Thats your opinion not mine
Thats your opinion not mine
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 03, 2022
Thats your opinion not mine are back with another interview packed with more controversy then ever before.

DISCLAIMER
We are NOT, nor do we hold out to be a doctor/physician, nurse, physician's assistant, advanced practice nurse, or any other medical professional. The views and opinions expressed in this interview are of PERSONAL experience and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of??? Any content provided is NOT intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.

If you are easily offended by FREE SPEECH, or the opinions of others we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are NOT mature enough to have an adult conversion without feeling personally challenged or attacked, we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are a member of the Sheep community we recommend you DO NOT watch this video.

Thats your opinion not mine
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Thatsyouropinionnotmine
Twitter https://twitter.com/Thatsyouropini4

Apple podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/thats-your-opinion-not-mine/id1506758280
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/7tFXSnwZDL8BmNkOXznBWz

Intro music
Artist - Spookasonic
Song - Studio Tan
Keywords
healthmasksboosters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy