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Where (MASKS) are required | Thats your opinion not mine
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0 view • March 03, 2022
Thats your opinion not mine are back with another interview packed with more controversy then ever before.
DISCLAIMER
We are NOT, nor do we hold out to be a doctor/physician, nurse, physician's assistant, advanced practice nurse, or any other medical professional. The views and opinions expressed in this interview are of PERSONAL experience and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of??? Any content provided is NOT intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.
If you are easily offended by FREE SPEECH, or the opinions of others we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are NOT mature enough to have an adult conversion without feeling personally challenged or attacked, we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are a member of the Sheep community we recommend you DO NOT watch this video.
Thats your opinion not mine
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Thatsyouropinionnotmine
Twitter https://twitter.com/Thatsyouropini4
Apple podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/thats-your-opinion-not-mine/id1506758280
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/7tFXSnwZDL8BmNkOXznBWz
Intro music
Artist - Spookasonic
Song - Studio Tan
DISCLAIMER
We are NOT, nor do we hold out to be a doctor/physician, nurse, physician's assistant, advanced practice nurse, or any other medical professional. The views and opinions expressed in this interview are of PERSONAL experience and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of??? Any content provided is NOT intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.
If you are easily offended by FREE SPEECH, or the opinions of others we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are NOT mature enough to have an adult conversion without feeling personally challenged or attacked, we recommend you DO NOT watch this video. If you are a member of the Sheep community we recommend you DO NOT watch this video.
Thats your opinion not mine
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Thatsyouropinionnotmine
Twitter https://twitter.com/Thatsyouropini4
Apple podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/thats-your-opinion-not-mine/id1506758280
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/7tFXSnwZDL8BmNkOXznBWz
Intro music
Artist - Spookasonic
Song - Studio Tan
Keywords
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