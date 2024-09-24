So you want to be governed | Is your power and authority used against you? Could it be?

Proxy: A power of attorney document given by shareholders of a corporation authorizing a specific vote on their behalf at a corporate meeting. The document of concern here is voter registration.







FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Go to our BLOG: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about and or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package. Click on the "Must read" button there for info about our info pack





Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬