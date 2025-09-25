Yikes and Ahhhh! News, Commentary, and the Scriptures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video:
The Wizard of Oz AI-enhanced for the Sphere!
Pharmakeia posts on X - RFK Jr. Interview / Dr. Pierre Kory before the Senate
Chinese scientists built a robot controlled by a mini human brain they grew
Google’s Secret AI Market Could Change Capitalism Forever
Banning Synthetic Lifeform before it threatens to doom humankind
The All-In Podcast - Elon Musk, on the evolution of Grok
