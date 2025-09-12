The Real Reason Why You Can't See - This World Is Not What You Think It Is! ‪@FlatEarthEric‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is one key characteristic, one personality trait that is particularly noticeable in Level Earthers that is rarely seen in globe defenders. The more you pay attention to people on both sides of the issue, the more blatantly clear it becomes with time. This most obvious difference between those who accept and reject the Level Earth is...
This is my highly edited version of Eric's latest video
• The Real Reason You're Not a Flat Earther
• Eric Dubay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg
Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you
This channel is not monetized
Go to my other video platforms
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor
YouTube (New):
https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos
HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1
Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you
Shared from and subscribe to:
JohnThor
https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos