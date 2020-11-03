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Secret Giving
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8 views • November 03, 2020
This video looks at the importance of secret giving. It also explores some possible exceptions to this command of Jesus; how helping the poor and needy can inspire others to give, and how it can be done more effectively when we work together in Christian community.
Some people spend their time bragging about giving to the poor. However, if you take Jesus seriously you should keep your charity to yourself.
Some people spend their time bragging about giving to the poor. However, if you take Jesus seriously you should keep your charity to yourself.
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