DDNH 208 CSI Case Studies of Individuals

DNA evidence, lethal poisons, blood stains, video surveillance, and interrogation of suspected criminals. What do these things have to do with healthcare? Aren't these the investigative elements of a vicious criminal act? Come see why your healthcare resembles an actual crime scene and what you can do about it to save your family. Witness documented real-life evidence of people who exited the medical matrix and victoriously lived to tell about it.