❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 29

▪️The Ukrainian armed forces once again used a drone to attack Moscow. Russian anti-aircraft gunners intercepted the drone near the village of Borisovka without any damage to residents or buildings.



▪️The Russian forces, in turn, launched a combined strike on enemy facilities all over Ukraine. The military airfields of Starokostyantyniv and Kanatove came under fire, and a series of explosions also took place in Vinnytsia.



▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues on the fronts along the entire line of contact. Near Kup'yans'k, Russian troops forced the AFU out of several plantations south of Lyman Pershyi and entered the village of Syn'kivka.



▪️In the Soledar direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to attack enemy positions north of Bakhmut. Over the past few days, Russian assault units have managed to expand their zone of control south of the Berkhivs'ke Reservoir.



▪️In addition, the Russian Armed Forces liberated Khromove, a village northwest of Bakhmut. Control over this settlement provides an opportunity for further offensive in the direction of Chasiv Yar.



▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their operation to encircle the Avdiivka fortified area. At the moment, the Russian Armed Forces command is rotating and pulling up additional forces to resume assault operations in the area.



▪️In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian marines continue to control the central part of Krynky and conduct sorties to the south. The Russian Armed Forces are firing at the AFU positions in the almost completely destroyed village, but they have not yet managed to eliminate the foothold.



Source @rybar



