Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Dr. Richard Kradin | Venezuela, Trans Ideology, Socialist Takeover| 10.27.25

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred episode explosion Monday. On Joe Oltmann Untamed, where we rip the veil off election sabotage and elite theater! Kicking off, Joe drops the hammer on why we're torching Venezuelan drug boats—it's all connected to the rigged 2020 steal Trump just reignited on Truth Social. Then, we expose Scott Presler as a MAGA divider, chasing useless mail-in ballots while Trump demands in-person voting only—proving his Amish voter lies and Pennsylvania/Wisconsin flops are distractions for cash, just like the paid Krassenstein instigators admitting their anti-Trump grift. This ain't unity; it's political sabotage—tune in and get furious!

Dive deeper with powerhouse guest Dr. Richard L. Kradin, Harvard's mind-body medicine maestro and Jungian analyst, dissecting trans ideology's grip on our kids. From placebo-fueled gender affirmation warping young psyches to affirming dysphoria like no other "mental illness," we grill him on puberty blockers' long-term scars, suppressed gender roles stunting individuation, and how moral imperatives fracture society. Is this healing or societal suicide? Kradin's unfiltered truths from The Placebo Response and Never Trump will shatter illusions—don't miss this psyche-shaking showdown!

Cap it with socialism's Queens takeover: 13,000 chant "Tax the Rich!" for Zohran Mamdani's Islamist-commie rally with AOC and Bernie, while Hochul race-baits and lies fly about 9/11 subways. Open borders flood cities with chaos—Muslim "socialists" eyeing mayoral crowns in NYC and Chicago, turning blue hellholes into Portland-style war zones with failing schools, National Guard crackdowns, and deportations exposing the mess. We react hard, then unleash the Fax Blast demanding Congress crush Antifa's terror funders like Soros—arrests NOW! This is your wake-up call—watch and fight back!









