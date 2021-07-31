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YOU HAD BETTER BE CAREFUL WITH MRI SCANS... IF YOU'RE VAXXINATED!
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398 views • July 31, 2021
La Quinta Columna / Orwell City Report
=============
tangentopolis (world orders review)
=============
You Had Better BE CAREFUL With MRIs... If You're VAXXINATED! (Quinta Columna)
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sure1Y6pH1nK/
=============
reloaded as the video did not play for us after publishing... lets see how this smaller file size goes...
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Ricardo Delgado / Dr. José Luis Sevillano
=============
Doctors around the world are warning vaccinated individuals to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.
In this regard, La Quinta Columna has briefly explained what this phenomenon and Orwell City has prepared excerpt for your review and consideration.
"The MRI touches a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Therefore, it's very likely that it excites that material called graphene oxide, which has been introduced into their bodies by various means, the most invasive being inoculation. The so-called 'vaccine'..."
[full transcript] https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/mri.html
[video] https://rumble.com/embed/vhus5r/?pub=lveqv
=============
COVID PLANDEMIC is a (Military, Intel Services, GOV-CORP) PSY OP (Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxFEwA6er8Td/
DE-REALIZATION'; 'INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS' Symptoms After MODERNA [rGO] 'VAX SHOT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am4wFMPbrgTI/
*GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness [RBs ESSENTIAL UPDATE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
5G Was For The Vaxxinated + Globalist Puppet Show (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Study) + Anti-Lockdown; We Will NOT Surrender! (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
(GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES) BEHAIVIOUR UNDER EMF/5G STIMULATION
(TESLA-PHORESIS / SELF ASSEMBLY) https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS
Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
EMF & 'MAGNETO-CALORIC EFFECT' of (rGO) GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Wt01ryNDHCN/
'GRAPHENE' FOUND IN 'FLU VAX' / NEUROMODULATION / PHOTOLUMINESCENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kU8fAXas1Ob/
TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE; REVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE ( DOUBLE BINDS) I
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS II [postscript]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
ROTHSCHILD'S TOOLS OF DESTRUCTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGeK8rtSdjLw/
(Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo) FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Prof. Michel Chossudovsky (La Quinta Columna [Eng Trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOCUMENTARY] 'WW3 PLANDEMIC AGENDA'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + (rGO) CAN BE IDENTIFIED THROUGH 'BLOOD TESTS' https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
2nd TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE [GRAPHENE IN DA VAXXX +]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
Hypnotist REVEALS Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
Another GRAPHENE CORONAVIRUS PATENT Found + BIG PHARMA MAFIA Murders Haiti President?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOnfz7YpvAXZ/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
CROWN, CORONA, CORPORATION & THE DEEPER MEANING (ShakingMyHead)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qBK5YEL4I0Ab/
SYNTHETIC SPIKE PROTEIN Affects Every Cell (Critically Thinking) Dr. Lee Merritt; Dr. Larry Palevsky
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFgTnv9EsiM6/
COVID JAB CAUSES HUGE INJURY & DEATH (Prof. Dolores Cahill, July 6th, 2021 UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EM5a2NIXF2P/
=============
tangentopolis (world orders review)
=============
You Had Better BE CAREFUL With MRIs... If You're VAXXINATED! (Quinta Columna)
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sure1Y6pH1nK/
=============
reloaded as the video did not play for us after publishing... lets see how this smaller file size goes...
=============
Ricardo Delgado / Dr. José Luis Sevillano
=============
Doctors around the world are warning vaccinated individuals to avoid MRI scans, as some people have been severely affected by the electromagnetism it produces. The most severe cases have resulted in the death of the patients.
In this regard, La Quinta Columna has briefly explained what this phenomenon and Orwell City has prepared excerpt for your review and consideration.
"The MRI touches a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Therefore, it's very likely that it excites that material called graphene oxide, which has been introduced into their bodies by various means, the most invasive being inoculation. The so-called 'vaccine'..."
[full transcript] https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/mri.html
[video] https://rumble.com/embed/vhus5r/?pub=lveqv
=============
COVID PLANDEMIC is a (Military, Intel Services, GOV-CORP) PSY OP (Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxFEwA6er8Td/
DE-REALIZATION'; 'INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS' Symptoms After MODERNA [rGO] 'VAX SHOT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am4wFMPbrgTI/
*GRAPHENE OXIDE 'Causes' SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & Illness [RBs ESSENTIAL UPDATE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdQyBxBLDIo/
5G Was For The Vaxxinated + Globalist Puppet Show (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXhOZhQw2rwB/
62% Of VAXXED Could DIE Within 3 YEARS (Study) + Anti-Lockdown; We Will NOT Surrender! (RB)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRwvxT8yE09n/
(GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES) BEHAIVIOUR UNDER EMF/5G STIMULATION
(TESLA-PHORESIS / SELF ASSEMBLY) https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcTVYC8KW0k7/
('ACT' LIKE YOU'VE GOT IT!) Hypnotist REVEALS
Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
EMF & 'MAGNETO-CALORIC EFFECT' of (rGO) GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Wt01ryNDHCN/
'GRAPHENE' FOUND IN 'FLU VAX' / NEUROMODULATION / PHOTOLUMINESCENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5kU8fAXas1Ob/
TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE; REVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE ( DOUBLE BINDS) I
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS II [postscript]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
ROTHSCHILD'S TOOLS OF DESTRUCTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TGeK8rtSdjLw/
(Reiner Fuellmich; Virginie de Araujo) FRANCE UNDER [COVID BANKSTER] DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIeb3B5dE1RN/
Prof. Michel Chossudovsky (La Quinta Columna [Eng Trans.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsMHPUcvWqt0/
MIRROR PROJECT (2020-21) REPORTS [DOCUMENTARY] 'WW3 PLANDEMIC AGENDA'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgGa0bwGSQtf/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + (rGO) CAN BE IDENTIFIED THROUGH 'BLOOD TESTS' https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
CORONA 'VIRUS', AGENDA-2030 & THE WORLD FOOD CONTROL AGENDAS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaUbCjYApd0L/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
2nd TEAM 'CONFIRMS GRAPHENE' in 'COVID VAXXX' (La Quinta Columna, Dr. Kalcker UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3NmtetOkXas/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [I]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE (the DOUBLE BINDS & the DOUBLE BLINDS) [II]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE OXIDE [GRAPHENE IN DA VAXXX +]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
Hypnotist REVEALS Government's (SHEEPLE) MIND CONTROL TACTICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/regu9nbvqfLl/
Another GRAPHENE CORONAVIRUS PATENT Found + BIG PHARMA MAFIA Murders Haiti President?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOnfz7YpvAXZ/
C(o)vid & THE GREAT RE:SET (Pandemics, Palantir and the Digital Iron Curtain Control Mesh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dRuOgpirfNAx/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
CROWN, CORONA, CORPORATION & THE DEEPER MEANING (ShakingMyHead)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qBK5YEL4I0Ab/
SYNTHETIC SPIKE PROTEIN Affects Every Cell (Critically Thinking) Dr. Lee Merritt; Dr. Larry Palevsky
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hFgTnv9EsiM6/
COVID JAB CAUSES HUGE INJURY & DEATH (Prof. Dolores Cahill, July 6th, 2021 UPDATE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EM5a2NIXF2P/
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