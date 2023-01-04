Bee 🐝 rescued 🛟 from drowning 💦

Made by Ron using Videoshop, music from Videoshop used under fair use non profit.🪨

🌺always help bees 🐝, pollinators🌸 are the most important creatures on earth 🌎🌻🐝✨✨✨

✨use less weed killers or no pesticides at all.. pick weeds by hand, EAT DANDELIONS look up how medicinal they are.

👍make insect 🦟repellent out of catnip 🌿





❤️good kitty Roxy 🐈 for finding and taking me to help this beautiful bumble bee. I’ve saved over 50 bees 🐝 from drowning, even a few wasps, and 3 hornets. I’ve never been stung. They love me because I love them. Bees and animals always turn to look at you for saving their lives before they leave. I have held over 550 bees. I carry them around and get cool photos by colourful flowers 💐

💦✨ALWAYS COVER RAIN-BARRELS with lids to PREVENT BEES, CHIPMUNKS, SQUIRRELS, BIRDS, CATS, CHILDREN etc from DROWNING.

SAFETY TIP ✨old satellite 📡 dishes are a good recycled item that work great as a lid. You can drill a Center hole 🕳️ in them to let rain trickle into the container. If you don’t cover rain barrels expect hundreds of mosquitoes 🦟 to hatch.

you can set a brick 🧱 or rock 🪨 on the satellite 📡 dish lids to prevent them from blowing off on windy days.





