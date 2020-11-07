© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CoVid19 - Face Masks- Danger to Planet, Children, Ourselves
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • November 07, 2020
CoVid19 - Face Masks- Danger to Planet Children Ourselves
Pollution, Lung Damage/Cancer from Artificial Fibers/Chemicals, Long term Mental Damage caused by Mask Use
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Face Masks-Danger to Planet Children Ourselves
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/06/face-masks-a-danger-to-our-planet-our-children-ourselves/
November 7, 2020
Face Masks: A Danger to Our Planet, Our Children & Ourselves
by Cory Morningstar
Off Guardian
original source :
https://youtu.be/FKHTZZMRcFk
The impact of the pandemic from a psychological point of view - Prof. Franz Ruppert ACU2020
Blue Raven Sep 13, 2020
ACU - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee
acu2020.org
Pollution, Lung Damage/Cancer from Artificial Fibers/Chemicals, Long term Mental Damage caused by Mask Use
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Face Masks-Danger to Planet Children Ourselves
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/06/face-masks-a-danger-to-our-planet-our-children-ourselves/
November 7, 2020
Face Masks: A Danger to Our Planet, Our Children & Ourselves
by Cory Morningstar
Off Guardian
original source :
https://youtu.be/FKHTZZMRcFk
The impact of the pandemic from a psychological point of view - Prof. Franz Ruppert ACU2020
Blue Raven Sep 13, 2020
ACU - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee
acu2020.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.