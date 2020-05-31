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** What is OBAMAGATE? **- Crime of the Century/American Traitor -
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77 views • May 31, 2020
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"Obamagate" is U.S. President Donald Trump's latest catchphrase. But where did it come from?
Earlier this month, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of "The biggest political crime in American history, by far!" A few days later a Washington Post journalist asked the president what exactly he was referring to. "Obamagate. It's been going on for a long time. It's been going on from before I even got elected. And it's a disgrace that it happened," Trump said at a press conference. Then Trump was asked about what specific crime he was accusing Obama of.
"You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you've got to do is read the newspapers, except yours," Trump said to the Washington Post reporter, in reference again to Obamagate. So, what exactly is "Obamagate?"
The word itself is a play on the Watergate scandal which ended with former President Richard Nixon resigning after his administration was caught trying to cover up a failed break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate Office Building in Washington D.C. in 1972. Since then, 'gate' has been used as a suffix on many scandals, from Pizzagate and Deflategate, even to Gatesgate.
This latest 'gate' trend started when Trump first tweeted "OBAMAGATE!", then retweeted Buck Sexton, a conservative commentator, who claimed that "the outgoing president used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new [Trump] administration."
"Obamagate" is U.S. President Donald Trump's latest catchphrase. But where did it come from?
Earlier this month, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of "The biggest political crime in American history, by far!" A few days later a Washington Post journalist asked the president what exactly he was referring to. "Obamagate. It's been going on for a long time. It's been going on from before I even got elected. And it's a disgrace that it happened," Trump said at a press conference. Then Trump was asked about what specific crime he was accusing Obama of.
"You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you've got to do is read the newspapers, except yours," Trump said to the Washington Post reporter, in reference again to Obamagate. So, what exactly is "Obamagate?"
The word itself is a play on the Watergate scandal which ended with former President Richard Nixon resigning after his administration was caught trying to cover up a failed break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate Office Building in Washington D.C. in 1972. Since then, 'gate' has been used as a suffix on many scandals, from Pizzagate and Deflategate, even to Gatesgate.
This latest 'gate' trend started when Trump first tweeted "OBAMAGATE!", then retweeted Buck Sexton, a conservative commentator, who claimed that "the outgoing president used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new [Trump] administration."
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