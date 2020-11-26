EP 2205-9AM Fact: AG Barr Will Determine Who Will Be The Next President of The United States

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FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1564186994
Rudy Giuliani and the Trump campaign held a press conference on Thursday afternoon bringing forth a detailing of their exhaustive evidence of voter-fraud and irregularities.Giuliani presented affidavits from voters and poll workers from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, and other locations, alleging outright fraud by election officials on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket. He claimed that there are “more than double” the number of votes needed to overturn the election.Giuliani blasted media, saying that they continually say there’s no evidence of voter fraud and irregularities, then holding up the evidence, in the form of affidavits, in his hands. He said that if media continues to report that there is no evidence, then they are lying. He said this evidence was publicly available and could be reviewed by press, and that he would welcome the Biden team to cross-examine the witnesses to fraud. https://bit.ly/2UH9hji
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