1977 Ford F250 Super Cab overview.





I purchased the '77 Super on Jan. 4th.

The Seller & 2 other friends helped me move my 1987 Lance Camper Insert from my '92 Dodge D150, over to the '77, the same day.





I knew that 1 Camper Jack Leg was inoperative & the other 3 were highly questionable.





I didn't expect any of them to survive the move.

And they didn't disappoint!

😆

We were all too busy performing this frightful feat, to get any pix of the event.





But it took 1 Farm Jack, 2 Floor Jax, 2 Loaderz & 4 people to complete the job!

Yikes! 😵‍💫





Praise the Lord, no major mishaps & completed the transfer the same afternoon!





Between single digit temps & me being a Sunshine Gyrl, the progress has been slow.





And now that it's warmed up above freezing, the rains have moved in!

🤣





Ahhh, the life of a shade tree "mechanic".

Using that term very loosely!

🤪



