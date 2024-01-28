1977 Ford F250 Super Cab overview.
I purchased the '77 Super on Jan. 4th.
The Seller & 2 other friends helped me move my 1987 Lance Camper Insert from my '92 Dodge D150, over to the '77, the same day.
I knew that 1 Camper Jack Leg was inoperative & the other 3 were highly questionable.
I didn't expect any of them to survive the move.
And they didn't disappoint!
😆
We were all too busy performing this frightful feat, to get any pix of the event.
But it took 1 Farm Jack, 2 Floor Jax, 2 Loaderz & 4 people to complete the job!
Yikes! 😵💫
Praise the Lord, no major mishaps & completed the transfer the same afternoon!
Between single digit temps & me being a Sunshine Gyrl, the progress has been slow.
And now that it's warmed up above freezing, the rains have moved in!
🤣
Ahhh, the life of a shade tree "mechanic".
Using that term very loosely!
🤪
