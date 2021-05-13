© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerry Cassidy Interview by Jean-Claude on Beyond Mystic.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • May 13, 2021
It's May 12, 2021 as I post this. As a long time Q advocate and follower, I thought I knew what was going on in the political realm but this sure made me think again. Do I really know what's going on? You may question yourself as well. Kerry Cassidy from Project Camelot gives a very compelling and thought provoking interview. All about aliens and a whole lot of other space info. Jean-Claude really knows how to ask the right questions and Kerry's background allows for well informed answers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.