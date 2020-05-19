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Conspiracy Club: May 19, 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy et al)
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11 views • May 20, 2020
Conspiracy Club: Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy, Margaret Bartley, Ms. Marple discuss controversial topics: forced vaccines, covid/corona virus, manipulating the matrix, foraging for free food, flat earth, JFK assassination, foiling Facebook censors, and much more.
Recorded: May 19, 2020
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Her blog is at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
The Paranormal Lawyer, Michael W. Hall, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Recorded: May 19, 2020
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Her blog is at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
The Paranormal Lawyer, Michael W. Hall, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
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