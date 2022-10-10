Welcome To Proverbs Club.7 Pillars Of Wisdom.
Proverbs 9:1 (NIV).
1) Wisdom has built her house;
she has set up its seven pillars.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
In scripture, one of the meanings for 7 is Completion.
Wisdom is perfectly completed.
It is trustworthy for the Narrow Path.
