Welcome To Proverbs Club.7 Pillars Of Wisdom.

Proverbs 9:1 (NIV).

1) Wisdom has built her house;

she has set up its seven pillars.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

In scripture, one of the meanings for 7 is Completion.

Wisdom is perfectly completed.

It is trustworthy for the Narrow Path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9edm5b

#wisdom #built #her #house #she #set #seven #pillars