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Kevin J. Johnston Assaulted In Edmonton McDonald's by THE MANAGER
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11 views • April 08, 2021
Edmonton McDonald's are run by crazy people - they would rather commit assault than serve coffee to white people.
How much dumber are we going to allow our society to become?
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
How much dumber are we going to allow our society to become?
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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