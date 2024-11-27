Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Begins. Peace & Safety Means Sudden Destruction. Biden @ White House

Joe Biden announces cease-fire plan between Israel and Hezbollah ending 14 months of fighting

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would bring the Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire agreement up for Cabinet vote later Tuesday. Israel has agreed to a cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah terrorists that would end nearly 14 months of fighting, President Biden announced Tuesday. Biden, speaking from the White House Rose Garden, said that Israel and Lebanon agreed to the deal. Israel retains the right to self-defense should Hezbollah break the pact, Biden said.





Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire to take effect Wednesday, Biden says. Israel approved a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. President Biden said the ceasefire would take effect at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Israeli warplanes struck across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least 24 people. President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the Rose Garden Tuesday afternoon, stating that the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.





Biden says Israel and Lebanon agree to proposal to end conflict with Hezbollah. • The Israeli security cabinet on Tuesday voted to approve a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, potentially bringing an end to more than a year of cross-border skirmishes with Hezbollah and months of a full-scale war that has killed thousands. President Joe Biden said the deal “is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.” The deal will be effective from 4 a.m. local time Wednesday, he said in remarks in the Rose Garden. Prior to news of the agreement, Israel’s military said it bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs 20 times in two minutes on Tuesday, marking one of the most intensive bombardment campaigns near the Lebanese capital since the start of the war over two months ago. In Gaza, the Israel-Hamas war rages on, with the death toll surpassing 44,200, according the Palestinian health ministry. Meanwhile, heavy rains in recent days have flooded makeshift camps, where displaced Palestinians are bracing for a harsh winter, according to the UN.





Biden team briefed Trump transition on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire





Pollster Nate Silver says Joe Biden is incompetent, calls on him to resign and offer Harris the Presidency





Resign, Joe Biden, and let Kamala Harris be the first female US president





Biden called the Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire "good news" as the sides come to terms on an agreement to pause fighting.





Biden made his comments in a Rose Garden speech. He stressed that Israel reserved the right to quickly resume operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah breaks the terms of the truce.





Biden added that the deal between Israel and Hezbollah "was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities." He said the ceasefire would take effect at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday.





Trump’s victory promises peace and prosperity.





NADINE DORRIES: I honestly believe that Trump can bring about world peace and prosperity. Let me explain why





Michael Moore lashes out at Biden, says he's leading America into World War III: 'This is your legacy?'

'This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror?' Moore said of Biden's foreign policy moves





#CeaseFire

#Israel

#Hezbollah

#JoeBiden

#MiddleEast

#Palestine

#Gaza

#WhiteHouse





1 Thessalonians 5:1-3





1 But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you.





2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.





3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House