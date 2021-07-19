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The Power to decertify the election
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212 views • July 19, 2021
The Power to decertify the election
Karen Fann has the authority with the AZ House to decertify the election
Mark Fincham on AZ & SharpieGate - https://t.me/MistyG17/14531
America’s Mayor 🔥 - https://t.me/MistyG17/14532
John Eastman on decertification of AZ - https://t.me/MistyG17/14529
Karen Fann has the authority with the AZ House to decertify the election - https://t.me/MistyG17/14533
Karen Fann has the authority with the AZ House to decertify the election
Mark Fincham on AZ & SharpieGate - https://t.me/MistyG17/14531
America’s Mayor 🔥 - https://t.me/MistyG17/14532
John Eastman on decertification of AZ - https://t.me/MistyG17/14529
Karen Fann has the authority with the AZ House to decertify the election - https://t.me/MistyG17/14533
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