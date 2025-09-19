© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every day, I send the robot to fetch water from the spring
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago
A raw rock track kicks off with crunchy electric guitar riffs and punchy live drums, The verses ride on tight bass and stripped-back instrumentation, while choruses explode with layered guitars and dynamic drumming, A soaring guitar solo leads to a powerful final chorus and bold outro
(Verse 1) (Chorus) Every day, I send the robot to fetch water from the spring, His gears all click and clank along, a steady, rhythmic swing. He fills his tanks and trundles back, a glint of metal bright, Providing life for all of us, with all his robotic might. (Verse 2) I watch him go, a silhouette against the ochre ground, His solar panels catching light, without a single sound Except the gentle hum he makes, a promise he will keep. He's never failed, he's never tired, he never falls asleep Upon the path, no stumbling steps, no pausing for a rest, Just onward motion, purpose-built, and programmed for the best. He's more than just a machine, you see, he's family in a way, Reliable and steadfast through the long and scorching day. (Chorus) Every day, I send the robot to fetch water from the spring, His gears all click and clank along, a steady, rhythmic swing. He fills his tanks and trundles back, a glint of metal bright, Providing life for all of us, with all his robotic might. (Bridge) Then, one day... the sun climbed high, the air was thick and still, I gave the word, he didn't budge, a sudden, chilling thrill Ran through me as I called again, "Go fetch the water now!" But silence was his only reply, a disconcerting bow Of his metallic head, unmoving, still, and strangely cold. His inner lights were dark, unlit, a story left untold. (Chorus) Every day, I sent the robot to fetch water from the spring, His gears would click and clank along, a steady, rhythmic swing. He filled his tanks and trudled back, a glint of metal bright, Providing life for all of us, with all his robotic might. (Outro) Now silence hangs where whirring hums once filled the morning air, The path to the spring stretches long, a burden hard to bear. My metal friend stands still and dark, a question in the dust, What happened on that fateful day? In whom can now I trust?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.