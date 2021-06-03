© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CoVid-19 Testimonials from Brazil.
Follow
2
Share
Report
152 views • June 03, 2021
A series of testimonials from Brazilians who have survived CoVid-19 virus infection using the One Cup One Life GANS plasma protocol as taught by the Keshe Foundation.
For further videos and training media see keshefoundation.tv.
For further videos and training media see keshefoundation.tv.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.