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What is the Blood Type Diet?
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56 views • April 30, 2020
Is it possible that the foods you should be eating are based upon your blood type? In this video, we’re going to discuss what the blood type diet is and what foods to eat for each blood type. I’ll also cover which types of exercises are best suited for each blood type.
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