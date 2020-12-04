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NewRuleFX.com Retractable Syringe Needle Stunt Kit $99
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135 views • December 04, 2020
This is probably the type of syringes the Bush, Clinton, Obama, Piers Morgan etc Celebs taking the Covid19 Vaxx live on TV will use, to encourage the hesitant Sheeple. Don't be fooled......

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00H3V9PSC

Note The 3 Syringes included are the following:
*2 Blunt-End Full Needle Hero Props
*1 Retractable Needles.

Professional Hollywood Quality Retractable Needle
This kit contains everything that you need to create a realistic syringe needle effect. The custom built retractable needle features a solid core "needle" that retracts into a hidden spring loaded cavity hidden inside the body of the needle unit. Note the our needles DO NOT have a white inner chamber that is very common, and also is usually the dead giveaway for retractable needles in productions.

The kit also contains 2 full Hero version syringe complete with actual needle (blunt) for use in closeup shots where required that can be used with fake blood, etc.

All 3 syringes are stored in a plastic carrying case for safe keeping.

Manufactured & sold exclusively by NewRuleFX.com in Van Nuys, CA
FOR PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY
USE CAUTION WHEN WORKING WITH SHARP NEEDLES TO AVOID INJURY OR DAMAGE. New Rule Productions, NewRuleFX.com does not accept liability
for any injury or damage from their use.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uz1YsCwc4k
New Rule Productions, inc. / NewRuleFX.com
Keywords
covid sheepleretractable syringe needle kitfake celeb vaccines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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