Hidden EDC Secrets That Most Preppers Won’t Talk About

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the hidden everyday carry secrets that most preppers won't talk about. These EDC secrets will help you be prepared for any situation. Don't miss out.
LINKS
Sew On Velcro Hook and Loop. https://amzn.to/3QUsc7Z
Extra Strong Upholstery Thread. https://amzn.to/3y7NuZ9
1.5 Inch Nylon Webbing. https://amzn.to/3UKoXCd
1.5 inch Webbing Different Colored. https://amzn.to/4duPomD
Handcuff Key 5 Pack. https://amzn.to/4b94r3V
Handcuff Key 2 Pack. https://amzn.to/3wkHgoc
Mens 5.11 Tactical Jeans. https://amzn.to/3JNSTqN
Mens 5.11 Tactical Cargo Pants. https://amzn.to/44rNuz2
VIDEO CHAPTERS
0:00Intro
1:08Reasons for this EDC
1:49What do they look like?
2:17What else can we carry?
3:32How do we make them?
5:50Where did the idea come from?