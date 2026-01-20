BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Hidden EDC Secrets That Most Preppers Won’t Talk About
JurassicPrepper
JurassicPrepper
2 followers
1
325 views • 1 day ago

Discover the hidden everyday carry secrets that most preppers won't talk about. These EDC secrets will help you be prepared for any situation. Don't miss out.

LINKS

Sew On Velcro Hook and Loop. https://amzn.to/3QUsc7Z

Extra Strong Upholstery Thread. https://amzn.to/3y7NuZ9

1.5 Inch Nylon Webbing. https://amzn.to/3UKoXCd

1.5 inch Webbing Different Colored. https://amzn.to/4duPomD

Handcuff Key 5 Pack. https://amzn.to/4b94r3V

Handcuff Key 2 Pack. https://amzn.to/3wkHgoc

Mens 5.11 Tactical Jeans. https://amzn.to/3JNSTqN

Mens 5.11 Tactical Cargo Pants. https://amzn.to/44rNuz2


Chapters

VIDEO CHAPTERS

0:00Intro

1:08Reasons for this EDC

1:49What do they look like?

2:17What else can we carry?

3:32How do we make them?

5:50Where did the idea come from?

Recent News
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature&#8217;s hidden bounty

Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature’s hidden bounty

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
