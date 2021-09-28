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movies The Science Agenda to Exterminate Blacks… Bombshell Health Ranger lecture documents race-based crimes against humanity
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203 views • September 28, 2021
(Natural News) As promised, I’ve now released a one-hour science lecture video that documents the multiple vectors through which people of African descent are being targeted for depopulation, covert infertility and extermination by “science” and “medicine.” (Watch the full video lecture below.)
This video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. It uses, with credit, video footage from the shocking documentary film Maafa21, available at Maafa21.com.
These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors:
Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President’s science advisor)
Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan)
Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa)
Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency)
Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines — medical cannibalism
See more confirming research articles on these topics:
Vaccines and Medical Experiments on Children, Minorities, Woman and Inmates (1845 – 2007)
New “RNA interference” crop technology WEAPONIZES food into the ultimate eugenics weapon… could target Blacks for covert sterilization
Investigation panel concludes U.S. government conspired with doctors to commit murderous medical experiments in Guatemala
Tetanus vaccines found spiked with sterilization chemical to carry out race-based genocide against Africans
Think government wants to help you? Revisit the true, horrifying history of the Tuskegee medical experiments on blacks
Guatemalan STD medical experiments were just one crime in a long history of medical-government collusion to use humans as guinea pigs
UN injects tetanus vaccines secretly laced with sterilization drug into Kenyan women
There is a concerted effort to exterminate blacks in the name of “science” and “medicine”
I am the only predominantly Caucasian scientist in the world who dares to tell the truth about the science agenda to exterminate blacks. The reason I can do this is because my science laboratory receives no funding from any government or university. I have zero financial ties to the medical establishment that’s systematically exterminating blacks, thus they cannot threaten me by attempting to withhold funds from my scientific research.
The real racism in America is not simply carried out by a small number of people in white pointy hats. The real, deep racism is carried out by men in lab coats who are systematically pursuing an agenda to exterminate blacks through food, water, medicine, biological weapons and more.
Watch the full video lecture below and share everywhere. Also check out Maafa21.com (not affiliate with this site, but it’s filled with shocking information on many fronts) which states:
Today, Maafa 21 is exposing the hidden and bitter realities of Black Genocide in modern America. But the mainstream media – and the multi-national corporations who control our nation’s film distribution system – will not help us deliver this message to the people. And the simple fact is, this holocaust won’t end as long as the public doesn’t even know it exists.
Stay informed at www.NaturalNews.com
Subscribe -> www.youtube.com/TheHealthRanger
New Websites Just Launched By Mike Adams!
www.Science.news
www.Food.news
www.Health.news
www.Medicine.news
www.Depopulation.news
www.Genocide.news
www.Eugenics.news
https://www.naturalnews.com/035105_Bill_Gates_Monsanto_eugenics.html
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-11-06-the-science-agenda-to-exterminate-blacks-bombshell-health-ranger-lecture-race-crimes-against-humanity.html
This video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. It uses, with credit, video footage from the shocking documentary film Maafa21, available at Maafa21.com.
These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors:
Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President’s science advisor)
Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan)
Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa)
Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency)
Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines — medical cannibalism
See more confirming research articles on these topics:
Vaccines and Medical Experiments on Children, Minorities, Woman and Inmates (1845 – 2007)
New “RNA interference” crop technology WEAPONIZES food into the ultimate eugenics weapon… could target Blacks for covert sterilization
Investigation panel concludes U.S. government conspired with doctors to commit murderous medical experiments in Guatemala
Tetanus vaccines found spiked with sterilization chemical to carry out race-based genocide against Africans
Think government wants to help you? Revisit the true, horrifying history of the Tuskegee medical experiments on blacks
Guatemalan STD medical experiments were just one crime in a long history of medical-government collusion to use humans as guinea pigs
UN injects tetanus vaccines secretly laced with sterilization drug into Kenyan women
There is a concerted effort to exterminate blacks in the name of “science” and “medicine”
I am the only predominantly Caucasian scientist in the world who dares to tell the truth about the science agenda to exterminate blacks. The reason I can do this is because my science laboratory receives no funding from any government or university. I have zero financial ties to the medical establishment that’s systematically exterminating blacks, thus they cannot threaten me by attempting to withhold funds from my scientific research.
The real racism in America is not simply carried out by a small number of people in white pointy hats. The real, deep racism is carried out by men in lab coats who are systematically pursuing an agenda to exterminate blacks through food, water, medicine, biological weapons and more.
Watch the full video lecture below and share everywhere. Also check out Maafa21.com (not affiliate with this site, but it’s filled with shocking information on many fronts) which states:
Today, Maafa 21 is exposing the hidden and bitter realities of Black Genocide in modern America. But the mainstream media – and the multi-national corporations who control our nation’s film distribution system – will not help us deliver this message to the people. And the simple fact is, this holocaust won’t end as long as the public doesn’t even know it exists.
Stay informed at www.NaturalNews.com
Subscribe -> www.youtube.com/TheHealthRanger
New Websites Just Launched By Mike Adams!
www.Science.news
www.Food.news
www.Health.news
www.Medicine.news
www.Depopulation.news
www.Genocide.news
www.Eugenics.news
https://www.naturalnews.com/035105_Bill_Gates_Monsanto_eugenics.html
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-11-06-the-science-agenda-to-exterminate-blacks-bombshell-health-ranger-lecture-race-crimes-against-humanity.html
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