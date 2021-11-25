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PFIZER EMAILS CONFIRM GRAPHENE: INTENTIONAL COVER-UP BY CHIEF SCIENTIST REVEALED
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362 views • November 25, 2021
We have some new leaked emails from Pfizer. Ever since the vaccines dropped a year ago, people have been speculating they may contain graphene oxide as an explanation for mysterious side effects that have been seen. Now, though, we have internal emails that show how Pfizer discussed responding to questions about graphene oxide.
Melissa McAtee is a Pfizer whistleblower.
Melissa McAtee is a Pfizer whistleblower.
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